Take Action

Zero Waste Tips and Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic

The EPA defines “Zero Waste” as the “conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging, and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that threaten the environment or human health.”

Essentially, “Zero Waste” is a movement aimed at reducing one’s consumption and generation of waste, with the goal of sending nothing to the landfill. Going zero waste is a combination of eliminating plastic, single use items, and food waste from one’s life, repairing and reusing anything and everything as long as possible, and preventing the production of waste through conscious consumerism.

We can move in logical increments toward the goal of zero waste by making small swaps every day or every week. BUT… no one is perfect, and not everyone has the luxury of choosing to be a conscious consumer! Sometimes your only option is a plastic bottle of water, or a plastic bag. Sometimes, many people can’t afford to opt for products made by a responsible and eco-conscious company.

We hope one day everyone has the freedom to live a worry-free & zero waste life, but until then we have highlighted some of our favorite swaps that you can apply to your life at your own pace. You’ll learn over time how simple the swaps are, and how much money you can save over time while protecting our planet!