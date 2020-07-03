Take Action

The Cleanup Impact
What impact does a 5 minute cleanup have?
10 pieces of trash picked up in 5 minutes:
- Average of 3x a week= 15 min and 30 pieces of trash a week
- 52 weeks x 30 pieces= 1,560 pieces of trash a year (within only 780 minutes out of 525,600 minutes in a year)
- If 10 people did this= 15,600 pieces
- If 50 people did this= 78,000 pieces
- If 500 people did this= 780,000 pieces
- If 2000 people did this= 3,120,000 pieces
We know that there is a lot of plastic out there that we won’t be able to reach cleaning up rivers and beaches (specifically plastic washed up on remote islands, plastic consumed by wildlife, plastic circulating in ocean gyres, plastic stuck in deep sea sediments, and microplastics that float like clouds of smog in the open ocean) but if we can divert/stop some of the new plastic from circulating the ocean for many many years, we can start to make a difference. We also must work to attack and stop the sources, so we can truly address the plastic problem we collectively face.
Understanding the Waste Hierarchy
Zero Waste Tips and Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic
The EPA defines “Zero Waste” as the “conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging, and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that threaten the environment or human health.”
Essentially, “Zero Waste” is a movement aimed at reducing one’s consumption and generation of waste, with the goal of sending nothing to the landfill. Going zero waste is a combination of eliminating plastic, single use items, and food waste from one’s life, repairing and reusing anything and everything as long as possible, and preventing the production of waste through conscious consumerism.
We can move in logical increments toward the goal of zero waste by making small swaps every day or every week. BUT… no one is perfect, and not everyone has the luxury of choosing to be a conscious consumer! Sometimes your only option is a plastic bottle of water, or a plastic bag. Sometimes, many people can’t afford to opt for products made by a responsible and eco-conscious company.
We hope one day everyone has the freedom to live a worry-free & zero waste life, but until then we have highlighted some of our favorite swaps that you can apply to your life at your own pace. You’ll learn over time how simple the swaps are, and how much money you can save over time while protecting our planet!
Here’s a list of easy alternatives to incorporate in your life:
(IMPORTANT: We love the sustainable products we’ve been seeing more frequently for sale in stores and online, but don’t just go out and buy a bunch of new things. Use what you have for as long as possible, and when the product you are using has lived a long life, you should treat yourself to a sustainable plastic/waste-free treat!)
Some tips: Only buy or take what you need–not what you want, ditch fast fashion and thrift instead, use up what you already own, compost, refuse plastic whenever you can, and stay positive! Going zero waste can be a little challenging the way our world is set up, but we admire your efforts, and always remember every bit counts!