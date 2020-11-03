Barrel Bag is committed to ensuring that all students feel empowered to believe in the power of one and be the agents of change in their communities. We work closely with organizations across the United States to provide tools for improving environmental education to those communities in need.

Barrel Bag wants to ensure that no matter where you come from or where you live, individuals are encouraged and equipped to have a positive affect on our environment and natural resources. Barrel Bag supports these efforts through activism, education, and youth empowerment.