Plastic has been infused into our society and our lifestyle for many decades that we cannot imagine a life without it anymore. It has been a great tool for convenience but also a destructive one in the long haul. A plastic-free lifestyle can be inaccessible for many communities and may be difficult to practice for most of us. The Plastic Swap Project aims to encourage the Barrel Bag community to look at the simple ways we can reduce our impact on plastic pollution, one step at a time. This project aims to leverage the zero-waste/plastic-free movement as a great starting point for people to become more conscious of their lifestyle, make changes over things they can control, support more sustainable practices and advocate for policies that will help reduce the effects of waste and plastic pollution to our environment.