Protección de Galápagos
Help endangered hammerhead sharks from being illegally transported.
Stop Producing Single-Use Plastic
“Stop endangering our oceans and communities around the world. Stop producing single-use plastic!”
End Plastic Bags at Target
“We, Target customers, ask Target to eliminate plastic bags. 2 million single-use plastic bags are consumed every minute. These bags often wind up in waterways and our landscape, degrading water and soil as they break down into tiny toxic bits. These bags have a massive carbon footprint.”
Pass the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act
“Single-use plastics are wreaking havoc on our neighborhoods and natural environments. The only solution is to shift away from single-use and move toward a thriving culture of reuse!”
Interesting linksHere are some interesting links for you! Enjoy your stay :)
Pages
- Account
- Act Now
- Advocacy
- Brand Ambassador
- Cart
- Checkout
- Co-Brand Our Bag
- Dashboard
- Donate
- Donation Confirmation
- Donation Failed
- Donation History
- Edit Profile
- Home
- Host a Cleanup
- Learn
- Login
- Logout
- Members
- My account
- News
- Newsletter Redirect
- Our Bag
- Our Mission
- Our Team
- Password Reset
- Plastic Free July
- Programs
- Register
- Sample Page
- Store
- Take Action
- Testimonials
- Volunteer
- Contact