How Does Trash End Up in the Ocean?
Four main ways that trash ends up in the ocean
Improper waste disposal and handling
When trash or recyclables are being transported from dumpsters to landfills or recycling facilities, they often fall off the vehicle or get blown away because they are lightweight. Or when people keep putting trash or recyclables into overflowing bins, they pile up and get blown away, scattering on the streets.
Littering
Litters thrown on the streets are carried by wind and rainwater into storm drains. The polluted runoff flows into our streams and rivers, and eventually into the ocean. In California, storm drains are not connected to wastewater treatment plants, which means litters that enter the storm drains go straight into the ocean. Litter on the beach or beach gears that people forget to bring back also get washed in the ocean by the waves.
Products that go down the drains
When we wash our clothes in the washing machine, microfibres are released. These microfibres go down the drains to wastewater treatment plants. They are too small to be filtered out by wastewater treatments and end up being released into waterways and water bodies.
Marine activities
Fishers lose their fishing gear, including nets and ropes, because of storms, other passing vessels, or simply because they are old and (worn-out??). Or people on boats sometimes throw their trash overboard, or trash accidentally falls, gets blown or washed off vessels into the water.
Even if we do not litter and throw our trash and recyclables into dumpsters, there is always a chance that the trash ends up in the ocean. Humans are the source of trash in the ocean — we are responsible for preventing more trash from getting into the ocean.
Garbage Patches in the Oceans
There are six garbage patches in the world. Garbage patches are swirling garbage zones in the oceans that consist of all kinds of trash, including plastics, cans, glass bottles, cigarette butts, and fishing gears. Once trash makes its way offshore, they are transported by gyres, which are circular currents in the oceans resulting from wind patterns and the rotation of the earth, and eventually accumulate into garbage patches.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is the largest among all five. It is located halfway between Hawaii and California. Its size is estimated to be twice the size of Texas.
The most common type of trash found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch are plastics that are made of rigid or hard polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP) and fishing gears.
To learn more about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the research done by the Ocean Clean up, go to this