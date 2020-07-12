Improper waste disposal and handling

When trash or recyclables are being transported from dumpsters to landfills or recycling facilities, they often fall off the vehicle or get blown away because they are lightweight. Or when people keep putting trash or recyclables into overflowing bins, they pile up and get blown away, scattering on the streets.

Littering

Litters thrown on the streets are carried by wind and rainwater into storm drains. The polluted runoff flows into our streams and rivers, and eventually into the ocean. In California, storm drains are not connected to wastewater treatment plants, which means litters that enter the storm drains go straight into the ocean. Litter on the beach or beach gears that people forget to bring back also get washed in the ocean by the waves.