WHAT WE DO
We produce a reusable, compact, eco-friendly beach cleanup bag. Our bag is manufactured in the USA and uses fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.
This washable and easy-to-use mesh bag was developed so ocean lovers can pick up some of the 5 trillion pieces of plastic that currently litter shorelines and beaches around the world. Barrel Bag makes it easy for every day to be a beach cleanup day and it serves as an everyday physical reminder to pick up after ourselves and others when we go to the beach or simply take a stroll.
WHO WE ARE
The Barrel Bag team is made up of a grassroots collaboration of passionate people working to make a difference.
We employ high school and college interns interested in gaining real-world work experience and who have a passion for the environment and oceans.
Our Mission
Our goal is to create environmental awareness and help eliminate debris – particularly plastic – from beaches and waterways around the world.
We provide a fun and easy way to store and remove trash from the shore by offering an eco-friendly, compact, reusable clean-up bag to surfers and recreational beach-goers. By partnering with environmentally minded businesses our bags can be distributed free of charge.
We produce high-quality, long-lasting bags that are made from recycled materials. Barrel Bag is a non-profit 501(c)(3).