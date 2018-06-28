WHAT WE DO

We produce a reusable, compact, eco-friendly beach cleanup bag. Our bag is manufactured in the USA and uses fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

This washable and easy-to-use mesh bag was developed so ocean lovers can pick up some of the 5 trillion pieces of plastic that currently litter shorelines and beaches around the world. Barrel Bag makes it easy for every day to be a beach cleanup day and it serves as an everyday physical reminder to pick up after ourselves and others when we go to the beach or simply take a stroll.