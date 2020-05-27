Become a Brand Ambassador
Make money while making a difference!
Barrel Bag Ambassadors make $100 for every 100 bags sold. We also support our ambassadors by highlighting our top sellers on our Instagram and website and giving them a free bag when they join the team.
Expectations for Social Media posts include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Representing Barrel Bag positively
- No foul language or inappropriate text or pictures
- No promotion of hateful or discriminating pictures or text
- Keep your posts family-friendly, Barrel Bag is a company that supports wholesome content about the environment and our organization
- Good rule of thumb, if you wouldn’t show it to your grandma, please don’t post it!
- Lastly, have fun and be creative! We appreciate all our ambassadors and the work they do and can’t wait to have you on our team.
Fill out the application