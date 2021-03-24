SHARE THIS POST- Barrel Bag is proud to be a member of the #breakfreefromplastic coalition and we are excited to share details about the pending 2021 Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act being introduced to congress this week. Will you be an ocean of change and help support the #breakfreefromplasticpollutionact? See link in our bio, share our post and keep checking back for more updates.
One of Barrel Bag’s youngest and most active members! Ella, you are such an inspiration to many. Thank you for your leadership and dedication to the planet.
#MarineLifeMonday: We hope this reminds you of the magic that lives in our oceans and what we are trying to protect by limiting our plastic use.
Thank you so much to the community leaders who hosted these cleanups and the volunteers who participated in the Ocean of Change event! We truly could not have made such a large impact without your help 🌊🌎
First day of spring started with a dog walk and my Barrel Bag. Cleaning up in my neighborhood always feels great. Are you doing something to give back to your community today? Let us know!
When life gives you a Lemon Shark, you give it a nose rub 💙