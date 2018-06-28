ABOUT THE FOUNDER

In 2018 Tucker Grooms was a high school student and avid surfer who had a consistent history of giving back to his environment. He was an active Marin Search and Rescue team volunteer, participated alongside the Marin chapter of Surfrider Foundation, and volunteered with the non-profit, Surfworks, mentoring underprivileged kids about surfing and the importance of protecting our oceans and beaches. Then, Tucker embarked on a mission to develop and distribute 1 million Barrel Bags to beach-goers around the world.

The development of his beach cleanup bag was a natural progression of Tucker’s initiative and solution-oriented mindset. Tucker was continuously amazed by the growing amount of trash and plastic entering our oceans, harming sea life and dangerously contaminating our natural resources. His Barrel Bag movement began when he often found himself juggling his equipment with the trash he picked up on the way back to his car after surfing. He took matters into his own hands and created Barrel Bag, Inc. as a non-profit to be able to manufacture and distribute eco-friendly, compact, reusable beach clean-up bags to surfers and beach-goers in coastal communities around the world.

He hopes that Barrel Bags can serve as an everyday physical reminder to pick up after ourselves and others.

Tucker lives in Mill Valley, CA with his parents, brother, Chaos the yellow lab and Flash the French Bulldog. He is currently studying business at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.