CLEANUPS ARE BETTER TOGETHER

Cleaner Together Virtual Clean-a-thon



Aug 10-16

This week-long cleanup event is a fun and safe way to take action against litter and plastic pollution that endangers our marine and wildlife. Regardless of where you live, you can pitch in and help! Track our event on instagram @barrelbag to find out about the prizes and giveaways we are offering for most trash collected and pictures posted throughout the event.

Check out our step-by-step guide below for instructions on how to participate. And remember, register your Barrel Bag to make your impact count. Cleaner together!

-Using our new Impact Tracker, we will track the global impact of our participants.

-Post your cleanup pictures on Instagram and tag us @barrelbag for a chance to win prizes.

-We will make a video using your posts as a way to thank our community for pitching in.