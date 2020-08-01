CLEANUPS ARE BETTER TOGETHER
Cleaner Together Virtual Clean-a-thon
Aug 10-16
This week-long cleanup event is a fun and safe way to take action against litter and plastic pollution that endangers our marine and wildlife. Regardless of where you live, you can pitch in and help! Track our event on instagram @barrelbag to find out about the prizes and giveaways we are offering for most trash collected and pictures posted throughout the event.
Check out our step-by-step guide below for instructions on how to participate. And remember, register your Barrel Bag to make your impact count. Cleaner together!
-Using our new Impact Tracker, we will track the global impact of our participants.
-Post your cleanup pictures on Instagram and tag us @barrelbag for a chance to win prizes.
-We will make a video using your posts as a way to thank our community for pitching in.
International Coastal Cleanup Virtual Clean-a-thon
Sept 1-19
Join us for our virtual cleanup event in honor of International Coastal Cleanup day. Cleanups need not only happen on one single day in scheduled locations. Our bags serve as a reminder that every day can be a cleanup day, regardless of where you live. Cleaning up our communities and outdoor recreation areas is something we all can take pride in. This fun event will reward the biggest trash collectors, provide educational insights into current plastic issues we are all facing, and will serve as yet another way to unite our grassroots community. Cleaner together!
Plan ahead and register your Barrel Bag and make your impact count.
GETTING STARTED