Testimonials

“As Coordinator of Sonoma County Coastal Cleanup Day and a Youth Marine Debris Education Program, we have worked to model sustainable cleanup practices and reduce the number of plastic bags used by volunteers and students to collect debris. We were primarily using buckets and tarps however these solutions were bulky, difficult to store, and not wind resistant…so we continued to look for the solution. We found it in Barrel Bags. Not only are they reusable, washable, lightweight, easy to store, and prevent collected debris from blowing away-they are also popular with volunteers who take them home after a cleanup which encourages them to “keep the clean” going each time they visit the beach. In addition, Barrel Bags can be made to include sponsors logos which really helped us with our efforts to maintain funding for our programs. We were so impressed at the professional practices of Barrel Bag who proficiently manifested our design requests for sponsor logos and delivered quality bags to us in record time. No question…we will continue to use their bags for all our beach and inland waterway cleanup programs.”