Step 1: Decide pricing and design for co-branding.

Each Barrel Bag costs $6.30. Based on how much profit you would like to make, add on your desired profit margin. For more information on co-branding, click here.

Step 2: Collect information from individuals.

You can use your own or Barrel Bag’s Fundraiser Order Form. Depending on if you would like us to ship the bags to the individuals, we have two different order forms for you to choose from: one with address, and one without.