GET STARTED!
Fundraising with Barrel Bag provides an unique and meaningful opportunity to align your organization with an environmental grassroots movement to clean up our environment and waterways. With our co-branded bags, your organization can promote its brand, create lasting positive impacts on the environment, and raise money — all at the same time. Fundraising with us can also be a fun team-building activity and bonding experience for your group, by hosting a Clean-a-thon or a Beach Cleanup Fundraiser.
OPTION 1: No Upfront Costs
Collect your pre-paid orders from interested individuals and then purchase your bags from us.
Step 1: Decide pricing and design for co-branding.
Each Barrel Bag costs $6.30. Based on how much profit you would like to make, add on your desired profit margin. For more information on co-branding, click here.
Step 2: Collect information from individuals.
You can use your own or Barrel Bag’s Fundraiser Order Form. Depending on if you would like us to ship the bags to the individuals, we have two different order forms for you to choose from: one with address, and one without.
Step 3: Place your order.
After you have collected your funds and sent us your artwork for co-branding, submit your order form and payment.
Step 4: Receive your bags.
Please allow up to four weeks for the co-branded bags to arrive. We will send you the bags along with instructions to register using our Impact Tracker. You can also access our educational materials and other resources on our website.
Step 5: Discover your impact.
Users of the Barrel Bags can log their cleanups into the Impact Tracker and track how their on-going contributions add to the global impact of the Barrel Bag community.
OPTION 2: Pre-Order your Inventory
Pre-purchase bags from us and then sell them at your fundraising event.
Step 1: Decide design for co-branding
For more information on co-branding, click here.
Step 2: Submit your artwork and place your order.
Send us your artwork for co-branding and place your order with us.
Step 3: Receive your bags.
Please allow up to four weeks for the co-branded bags to arrive. We will send you the bags along with instructions to register using our Impact Tracker. You can also access our educational materials and other resources on our website.
Step 4: Sell the bags at your event.
Based on how much profit you would like to make, add on your desired profit margin and sell your co-branded bags at your event.
Step 5: Discover your impact.
Users of the Barrel Bags can log their cleanups into the Impact Tracker and track how their on-going contributions add to the global impact of the Barrel Bag community.
Check out these fun ideas for your next fundraiser!