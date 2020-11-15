GIVEAWAY: in partnership with Guppi and Grass Straws Official

The need for more people to switch to a more sustainable lifestyle is undeniably one of the simplest things we can do to protect our future. Barrel Bag has partnered with, Grass Straw and Guppi to bring you products that will help you make that switch. In this giveaway, you will receive 2 boxes of Grass Straws, $100 gift certificate from Guppi, 1 hat and clean up bag from Barrel Bag.

These two amazing small, sustainable businesses are based in the US. Grass Straw is made of Lepironia Grass which comes from the wetland area of Vietnam in the Mekong Delta. The harvested grass goes through a series of rinses including saltwater, freshwater, and ozone rinse, and then finally baked in an oven to dry. Grass Straws are environmentally safer and economically smarter than the alternative single-use straw being used in the market today. These straws are biodegradable and compostable. You can check them out here.

Another small business we partnered with is Guppi. Just like Barrel Bag, Guppi has an admirable passion for our seas. With 75% of our oceans’ pollution being plastic, they aim to lower that number by providing products that are made from recycled plastic. Did you know that they also increase their social responsibility by donating 10% of every purchase to beach clean-ups across the country? You can check their cool products here.

