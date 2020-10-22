A Complete Introduction on Marine Conservation with Eco-Conscious Diver

Even though the global pandemic kept us indoors, Barrel Bag continues to find ways of bringing you opportunities to learn more about our environment and its conservation.

This month, we are thrilled to share with you that we are partnering with Eco-Conscious Diver to bring you everything you need to know about Marine Conservation. This 6-hour online course is a step by step guide to learning and implementing your marine conservation journey! This self-paced program is perfect for aspiring conservationists, recreational divers, or anyone who simply loves the ocean and wants to learn more about it, how to take action. When you enroll in this course using our affiliate link, you’re also donating to our ongoing fundraiser, Barrel Bag Community Impact Campaign!

By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:

Speak intelligently about our underwater world.

Learn how to begin taking action immediately.

Be equipped with tools to gain data survey experience.

Upon enrollment, you’ll have immediate access to all course content, including:

Video Lessons

Workshops

Helpful Links/Resources

Private Online Community

24/7 access to members-only community to ask questions and network with other like-minded newbie marine conservationists.

Lifetime Access Across All Devices *including all future updates*

Upon completion, you’ll receive:

A certificate of completion

2 PADI certifications: Project AWARE & Coral Reef Conservation

10% OFF entire Eco-Conscious Diver website & upcoming trips/events.

Access to an exclusive Facebook group for weekly live Q&A sessions.

Quizzes & activities to check knowledge and retention.

Training for data surveys & materials.

+ TWO Bonus Education Sections: Shark & Ray Conservation, Marine Protected Areas.

Click HERE to enroll now!