The Barrel Bag Community Impact Campaign aims to partner and support other nonprofit organizations focused on ocean conservation, youth environmental education, and plastic policy.

Our first partner is the Green Schools Alliance, a worldwide network of schools committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating sustainable solutions.

We will use a portion of the funds raised through this campaign to provide free Barrel Bags to a Green Schools Alliance member school.

Today, we are happy to announce that we are 20% closer to our goal! Thank you so much to all of our generous donors throughout the past few weeks. No matter how big or small your contributions were, know that you are supporting our mission to protect our world.

To donate, click the link below.

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/barrelbagimpact/barrelbag?fbclid=IwAR135V-unP2vKrLVj0wy43N1JmobCeO9rcP-FAzi_43M4Kq-Ta_JvqUYBBo