The Reality of California’s Plastic Bag Pollution Situation
In this “mockumentary”, Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons, narrates the harsh reality of California’s plastic pollution. Let us know your insights!
Credit Video name: The Majestic Plastic Bag by Heal The Bay
Credit Link: www.healthebay.org